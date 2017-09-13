Obituaries

Elaine Davis, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Elaine Davis, age 61 of Clinton passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at her residence. Elaine loved to do anything outdoors but especially enjoyed gardening, cleaning, and swimming at the lake with her grandchildren. She had a giving heart and will be known for the love she had as a mother, grandmother, and friend. Preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Davis and parents, Elmer and Dolly Ray.

She is survived by:

Daughters…………..Melissa Matheson & husband Junior

Jennifer Fox & husband Jonus

Rebecca Fox

Sons……………. Mitchell Davis, Jr. & wife Danielle

David Allen Fox

Sisters…………. Barbara Fox & husband David

Wanda Ray

Brother………… Robert Ray

17 Grandchildren

Several nieces, nephews and host of other family members

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, September 15, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Luke Kidwell officiating. Elaine’s graveside will be 12:00 pm, Saturday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

