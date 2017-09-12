Obituaries

Paul Edward Downam, Clinton

Paul Edward Downam, age 66 of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at his home in Clinton. Paul was a member of and attended His Hands Reaching Church in Clinton, TN. Paul loved the Lord and witnessing for Him, his kids and his family. He enjoyed making jewelry, fishing, and working on small engines and cars. Paul is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Beth Downam, brothers, Harry and Larry Downam, and his great grandson, Jason Braden III.

Paul is survived by his wife Virginia Downam of Clinton, TN; sons, Paul Downam of Clinton, TN & Heather Lambert and Zachary Downam of Ohio; daughters, Lisa Hadley & Bill Sentell of Powell, TN, Nancy Downam of Crossville, TN and Cherie Ramsey & husband Josh also of Crossville, TN; brothers, Jackie Downam, and Robert Downam; sister, Mary Lewter; 23 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Paul’s family will receive his friends on Wednesday, September 13, 2017 from 6:00pm – 7:00pm with a memorial service to follow at 7:00pm at His Hands Reaching Church located at 134 Offutt Road, Clinton, TN with Rev. Lee & Patsy Stanford officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Jones Mortuary at 375 N. Main Street, Clinton, TN 37716.

