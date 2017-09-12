Obituaries

Maude Hamilton Davis, Kingston

Maude Hamilton Davis, age 83, of Kingston, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 10, 2017 at her home

surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 21, 1934 in Roane County. Maude was a devoted mother and a

faithful member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. She loved reading her Bible and attending church as long as her

health permitted. She and her late husband, Earl, along with their children traveled many years as The Davis Family,

singing gospel music. Maude was a devoted wife and loving mother who enjoyed sewing for her girls, cooking for her

family as well as many missionaries over the years. She loved taking care of her family, breaking beans, canning, sewing

and rocking babies. Maude will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Preceded in death by her loving

husband of 62 years, Earl Davis; parents, Lenoir & Mary Brummett Hamilton; several brothers and sisters.

SURVIVORS

ChildrenRev. Eddie Davis & wife, Rhonda of Rockwood

Anita Golliher & husband, David of Crossville

Jimmy Davis & wife, Debbie of Rockwood

Sarah Butler & husband, Ray of Rockwood

Lisa Maggard & husband, Greg of Philadelphia

Tonya Sitzler & husband, Ronnie of Kingston

GrandchildrenHolly Davis, Heather Adkinson & husband, Kevin, Misty Goss & husband, Andy

April Hyder & husband, Ryan, Chastity Brile & husband, Stephen

Jamie Davis & wife, Vanessa, Samuel Butler & wife, Summer

Bethany Thompson & husband, Jesse, Anthony Maggard

Amanda Boyd & husband, Daniel

Great-grandchildren Dax, Sawyer, Annah, Aiden, Ella, Corbin, Victoria, Jasmine, Elisha, Joseph, Myla,

Tristyn, Keegan, Sophia, Camren, Emma & Braden

SisterFaye Burnum & husband, Ray of Kingston

Brother-in-law junior Davis & wife, Barbara of Midtown

Sisters-in-law Margaret Long & Peggy Ragsdale of Kingston

Eula Adams & husband, Gene of Rockwood

Ada Church & husband, J.T. of Rockwood

A host of extended family members and many dear friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service to follow in the

sanctuary with Rev. Eddie Davis and Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday at Piney Grove Cemetery in

Midtown. Those wishing to go in procession to cemetery are asked to meet at Liberty Baptist Church Thursday morning at 10:30 am. Serving as

pallbearers will be Andy Goss, Ryan Hyder, Jamie Davis, Samuel Butler, Jess Thompson and Anthony Maggard. Honory pallbearers will be Kevin

Adkinson, Stephen Brile, Daniel Boyd and Camren Sitzler. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker

Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

