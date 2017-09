Community

Oak Ridge Community Band – Norris Concert

Posted on

Sunday, October 1

Oak Ridge Community Band Norris Concert – 3:30 p.m., pavilion at Norris Square in Norris. There is no admission fee; bring family & friends and chairs or blankets for outdoor seating. The program will include jazz, swing, march, big band, show, and novelty tunes and also feature vocalists Deidre Ford and Roscoe Shipley. For more info: visit www.orcb.org or call 865-482-3568.

