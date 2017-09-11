Obituaries

Alma Jean Fraker, Clinton

Alma Jean Fraker, age 81, completed her life’s journey on earth surrounded by family and stepped into the arms of Jesus on September 8, 2017. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a devoted Christian, mother and grandmother. She was widely known for her generosity. Nothing made her happier than making Raggedy Ann dolls, quilts, and pies to share with family and friends. She was loved by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ross Fraker; parents, Wylie and Hilda Moneymaker; brothers, R.S., Jay and Ralph Moneymaker.

She is survived by her daughters and son-in-laws, Teresa and Louis Petrowski, Barbara and Tim Ledford; grandchildren, Ben Ledford, Sara (Ledford) and husband Chuck Beddow; brother, Jimmy Moneymaker; sister, Hazel Self.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, September 12, 2017 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her funeral services will follow in the chapel with Rev. James Saylor and Rev. David Hicks officiating. Her graveside service will be 11:00 am Wednesday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

