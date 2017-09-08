Obituaries
Jessie L. Norman Dutton, Lenoir City
Jessie L. Norman Dutton, age 78, of Lenoir City passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at the Methodist Medical
Center in Oak Ridge. She was born December 2, 1938 in Lenoir City and has been a life long resident of Roane County.
Together Jessie and her late husband, Gene, owned and operated Dutton Grocery for over 53 years, providing groceries,
gas, and coal for families as well as feed for their livestock. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Billy
E. (Gene) Dutton in August of 2008; her parents, Frank and Mary Elizabeth Herrell Norman; brother, Charles F. Norman.
SURVIVORS
ChildrenMichael Dutton & wife, Jeannie of Lenoir City
Mary Moore of Lenoir City
Robert Dutton & wife, Beth of Lenoir City
Freddie Dutton of Lenoir City
Grandchildren Josh & Allison Dutton of Knoxville
Devin & Elizabeth Dutton of Loudon
Katie Fercho & husband, Del of Alamogordo, NM
Brittany Moore, Danielle Moore, Courtney Moore of Lenoir City
Brady, Tyler and Jenna Dutton of Lenoir City
Justin, Blake and Alyssa Dutton of Knoxville
Great-grandchildrenGibson and Greysen Leanora Dutton, Ella Grace Fercho, Conner and Peyton Lewis,
Nattalie and Abby Moore
Sisters-in-lawGaynelle Littleton & husband, Hobert of Lenoir City
Phyllis Norman of Loudon
Brother-in-lawTony Hughes Dutton & wife, Phyllis of Petros
Several extended family members and many friends
The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with
funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Cordell Roberts officiating. Graveside service will be held
10:00 am, Monday at Cave Creek Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Tyler, Brady, Josh, Devin, Gibson, Justin
Dutton and Conner Lewis. Online
register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of the
arrangements.