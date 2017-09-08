Obituaries

Jessie L. Norman Dutton, Lenoir City

Jessie L. Norman Dutton, age 78, of Lenoir City passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at the Methodist Medical

Center in Oak Ridge. She was born December 2, 1938 in Lenoir City and has been a life long resident of Roane County.

Together Jessie and her late husband, Gene, owned and operated Dutton Grocery for over 53 years, providing groceries,

gas, and coal for families as well as feed for their livestock. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 50 years, Billy

E. (Gene) Dutton in August of 2008; her parents, Frank and Mary Elizabeth Herrell Norman; brother, Charles F. Norman.

SURVIVORS

ChildrenMichael Dutton & wife, Jeannie of Lenoir City

Mary Moore of Lenoir City

Robert Dutton & wife, Beth of Lenoir City

Freddie Dutton of Lenoir City

Grandchildren Josh & Allison Dutton of Knoxville

Devin & Elizabeth Dutton of Loudon

Katie Fercho & husband, Del of Alamogordo, NM

Brittany Moore, Danielle Moore, Courtney Moore of Lenoir City

Brady, Tyler and Jenna Dutton of Lenoir City

Justin, Blake and Alyssa Dutton of Knoxville

Great-grandchildrenGibson and Greysen Leanora Dutton, Ella Grace Fercho, Conner and Peyton Lewis,

Nattalie and Abby Moore

Sisters-in-lawGaynelle Littleton & husband, Hobert of Lenoir City

Phyllis Norman of Loudon

Brother-in-lawTony Hughes Dutton & wife, Phyllis of Petros

Several extended family members and many friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with

funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Cordell Roberts officiating. Graveside service will be held

10:00 am, Monday at Cave Creek Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Tyler, Brady, Josh, Devin, Gibson, Justin

Dutton and Conner Lewis. Online

register book can be signed at www.Frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of the

arrangements.

