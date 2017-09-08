Featured

Anderson County EMS, Health Department, sending disaster teams to Florida

CLINTON-Anderson County is among the counties across Tennessee to exemplify the Volunteer spirit in the effort to help those in need as the State of Florida faces the impending wrath of Hurricane Irma.

Two Anderson County Emergency Medical Service team members, Paramedic Michael Rhinehart and Advanced EMT Justin Harmon, left Clinton Friday morning with an EMS truck. They are headed to Florida as part of a regional strike team for disaster relief.

The Anderson County Health Department is also sending Nursing Supervisor Gail Baird to Florida to assist with disaster relief efforts. Baird will be one of a 40-strong nursing strike team from across Tennessee. The nursing team, which will leave Saturday, will be deployed in Florida for 14 days, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

“I’m proud of Anderson County’s team for stepping up to the call for assistance that the State of Florida issued to Tennessee,” County Mayor Terry Frank said in a news release. “Our EMS and Health Department teams do a fantastic job for us here at home, and it’s great to know they are stepping forward – going into a very dangerous situation – to help our friends and families in Florida.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with our team members, the other disaster response crews, and all the residents of Florida,” Mayor Frank said.

