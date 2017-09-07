BBBTV12

Robert Lee Palmer, Harriman

Robert Lee Palmer, age 72, of Harriman passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born October 29, 1944 in Kingston and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He retired from the Y-12 Nuclear Plant as a Material Handler, after 30 years. Robert loved to bowl in the Monday Mens League in Oliver Springs. He enjoyed going to the beach which was his favorite place to vacation. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas & Evelyn McDermitt Palmer; sisters, Ann Palmer, Mary Alane Brock; brothers, Jimmy Palmer and John Palmer.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 43 years
Donna Hayes Palmer of Harriman

Brother
William (Tony) Palmer of Kingston

Sisters
Janet Bain & husband, Danny of Kingston
Kathy Wood & husband, Ron of Spring Hill

Sister-in-law
Debbie Lamb & husband, Ernie of Oliver Springs

Brother-in-law
Chris Hayes & wife, Lisa of Knoxville

 

Special Cousin
Pat Ward of Kingston

Several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family members and many dear friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside service will be held 2:30 pm, Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

