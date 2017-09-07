Obituaries

Robert Lee Palmer, Harriman

Robert Lee Palmer, age 72, of Harriman passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was born October 29, 1944 in Kingston and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He retired from the Y-12 Nuclear Plant as a Material Handler, after 30 years. Robert loved to bowl in the Monday Mens League in Oliver Springs. He enjoyed going to the beach which was his favorite place to vacation. Robert is preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas & Evelyn McDermitt Palmer; sisters, Ann Palmer, Mary Alane Brock; brothers, Jimmy Palmer and John Palmer.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife of 43 years

Donna Hayes Palmer of Harriman

Brother

William (Tony) Palmer of Kingston

Sisters

Janet Bain & husband, Danny of Kingston

Kathy Wood & husband, Ron of Spring Hill

Sister-in-law

Debbie Lamb & husband, Ernie of Oliver Springs

Brother-in-law

Chris Hayes & wife, Lisa of Knoxville

Special Cousin

Pat Ward of Kingston

Several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family members and many dear friends

The family will receive friends 5:00 – 7:00 pm, Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Graveside service will be held 2:30 pm, Sunday, September 10, 2017 at Anderson Memorial Gardens. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

