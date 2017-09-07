Obituaries

Walter Daniel Whitehead Jr, Spring City

Mr. Walter Daniel Whitehead, Jr. age 80 of Spring City, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Sunday,

September 3, 2017 at the Veterans Hospital in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Walter was of the Baptist Faith. He

was a Retired Sales manager with Florida Spring and Axle Trucking Co. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Air

Force, and was very proud of his service to his country.

Arrangements for Mr. Whitehead are as Follows: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 1:00pm, Family and Friends will

gather in the Chattanooga National Veteran Cemetery in Chattanooga, Tennessee for Graveside Services with

Rev. Clyde Fitzgerald, officiating. Full-Military Honors being conducted by the U. S. Air Force Honor Guard.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Walter Daniel Whitehead, Jr.

