SCAM ALERT

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a new scam where someone is misrepresenting themselves as an Anderson County Sheriff’s deputy. Calls have been made from “Deputy James Marshall” from telephone number 865-909-7996 and this person is asking for prepaid cards be obtained to pay for fines or take care of arrest warrants. Please be aware law enforcement agencies, court clerk’s offices, or other government organizations do NOT make calls such as this and ask for debit or prepaid card numbers.

If Anderson County residents receive such calls, please notify us at 865-457-2414 or their local police department.

