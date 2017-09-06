Obituaries

Patricia Ann Tinker Schmidt, Windrock Mountain Community

Patricia Ann Tinker Schmidt passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 5, 2017.

She was born on December 24, 1946 to the late Luke and Barbara Tinker. She was born and raised in the Windrock Mountain Community and was a member of Union Valley Baptist Church. Patricia loved singing in church and taking care of her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Hazel Tinker and Joyce Shackelford; by brothers, Junior, Buford, Harold, Ray, Merle, and Gary Tinker; great-grandchild, Hayleigh Rae Snyder.

Patricia is survived by her daughters, Barbie Parman and husband Verne of Oak Ridge, Mary Ann O’Shell and husband Jason of Kingston; by brothers, Manuel Tinker and Lowell Tinker and wife Louise; by sisters, Bobbie Hensley and husband Wilburn, Linda Wakefield and husband Larry, Wilma Reynolds and husband Kenneth, and Kathy Tinker; by grandchildren, Jessica, Madison, Olivia, and Ethan; by great-grandchildren, Caleb, Sean, Hayden, and Brayleigh; by special nephew, Trevis Reynolds; and by her special friends she lived with at Callaghan Towers.

The family would like to sincerely thank all the nurses and caregivers at Renaissance Terrace for their care and compassion.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Morgan officiating. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Union Valley Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Schmidt family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com.

