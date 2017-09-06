Obituaries
Joe Lee Cunningham Sr, Rockwood
Mr. Joe Lee Cunningham, Sr. age 80, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 4, 2017 at
his residence. Mr. Cunningham was a Member of St. Clair Baptist Church in Spring City, Tennessee. He was
retired from Y-12 Federal Government Plant in Oak Ridge with 26 years of Service. He was an Associate Member
of the Horse Protection Act Association. He was a Member of the N.H.S.C. Association. Above all, Mr.
Cunningham was a Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend to all. Joe was the 15th child and
is preceded in death by many brothers and sisters;
He is also preceded in Death by Parents: Boog & Bertha Cunningham.
He is survived by:
Wife of 60 years: Winnie Sue Cunningham of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Carol Rogers (Jim) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Son: Joe Lee Cunningham, Jr. (Karen) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Brother: George Cunningham
Sister Betty Cunningham Cole
4 Grandchildren: Clay Rogers, Joe Cunningham, Chelsea Johnson (Dustin), Kacie Parsons (Tyler)
3 Great-Grandchildren: Tristan, JoeJoe, and Dawson Cunningham
A Host of Nieces and Nephews
Arrangements for Mr. Cunningham are as Follows: Thursday, September 7, 2017, Family will receive Friends
from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Funeral will Follow at 7:00pm with Bro.
Roger Britton, officiating. Graveside and Interment will be held on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 10:00am in the
Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Joe Lee Cunningham, Sr.