Joe Lee Cunningham Sr, Rockwood

Mr. Joe Lee Cunningham, Sr. age 80, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 4, 2017 at

his residence. Mr. Cunningham was a Member of St. Clair Baptist Church in Spring City, Tennessee. He was

retired from Y-12 Federal Government Plant in Oak Ridge with 26 years of Service. He was an Associate Member

of the Horse Protection Act Association. He was a Member of the N.H.S.C. Association. Above all, Mr.

Cunningham was a Devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother and Friend to all. Joe was the 15th child and

is preceded in death by many brothers and sisters;

He is also preceded in Death by Parents: Boog & Bertha Cunningham.

He is survived by:

Wife of 60 years: Winnie Sue Cunningham of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughter: Carol Rogers (Jim) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Son: Joe Lee Cunningham, Jr. (Karen) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Brother: George Cunningham

Sister Betty Cunningham Cole

4 Grandchildren: Clay Rogers, Joe Cunningham, Chelsea Johnson (Dustin), Kacie Parsons (Tyler)

3 Great-Grandchildren: Tristan, JoeJoe, and Dawson Cunningham

A Host of Nieces and Nephews

Arrangements for Mr. Cunningham are as Follows: Thursday, September 7, 2017, Family will receive Friends

from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Funeral will Follow at 7:00pm with Bro.

Roger Britton, officiating. Graveside and Interment will be held on Friday, September 8, 2017 at 10:00am in the

Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Joe Lee Cunningham, Sr.

