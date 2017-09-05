Obituaries

Sandra Kaye Ross, Harriman

Mrs. Sandra Kaye Ross, age 62 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away of Monday, September 4, 2017 at her residence. Sandra was of the Baptist Faith. She is preceded in death by Parents: Willard & Claire Taylor; Husband: Terrell Ross; Several Brothers and Sisters

She is survived by:

Sons: Christopher Ross (Ashley) of Harriman, Tennessee

Eric Ross of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughter: Heather Albertson (Scott) of Rockwood, Tennessee

10 Grandchildren

Brothers: Bill Coppinger of Rockwood, Tennessee

Steve Taylor of Harriman, Tennessee

John Taylor (Carla) of Knoxville, Tennessee

David “Mac” Taylor of Georgia

Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services are planned. Private Interment will be held at a Later Date.

Family requests that Memorials be sent to Evans Mortuary to help out with Burial Expenses.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Sandra Kaye Ross

