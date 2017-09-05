Obituaries
Sandra Kaye Ross, Harriman
Mrs. Sandra Kaye Ross, age 62 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away of Monday, September 4, 2017 at her residence. Sandra was of the Baptist Faith. She is preceded in death by Parents: Willard & Claire Taylor; Husband: Terrell Ross; Several Brothers and Sisters
She is survived by:
Sons: Christopher Ross (Ashley) of Harriman, Tennessee
Eric Ross of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Heather Albertson (Scott) of Rockwood, Tennessee
10 Grandchildren
Brothers: Bill Coppinger of Rockwood, Tennessee
Steve Taylor of Harriman, Tennessee
John Taylor (Carla) of Knoxville, Tennessee
David “Mac” Taylor of Georgia
Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services are planned. Private Interment will be held at a Later Date.
Family requests that Memorials be sent to Evans Mortuary to help out with Burial Expenses.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Sandra Kaye Ross