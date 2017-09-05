Obituaries

Judith “Leslie” Mead Muldrow, Oliver Springs

Judith “Leslie” Mead Muldrow passed away suddenly due to an automobile accident on September 2, 2017.

Leslie was born December 23, 1968. She grew up in Oliver Springs, and attended Clinton High School. She also attended Roane State Community College. She devoted many years as a medical transcriptionist to the Covenant Health System, after which she spent several years as a free-lance transcriptionist.

Leslie was a gentle soul with a quiet, sweet demeanor. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Her biggest passion was animals–all of them. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to PPAWS in Greenback, The Loudon County Animal Shelter, or the Anderson County Animal Shelter.

The family will receive friends Sunday September 10, 2017 between the hours of 2:00-4:00 P.M. at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs. A memorial service will follow at 4:00 P.M. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

