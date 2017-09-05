Alice Ann Hunter Woodfin, Kingston

Pittsburg High School. She has been a resident of Roane County since 1955 and

was of the Primitive Baptist faith.

She

was an accomplished

ceramic artist,

an

exceptional floral designer, avid baker and very talented in crocheting and cross

stitching. Ann also enjoyed fishing but loved

babies and

spending time with her family

.

Preceded in

death

by

her parents,

Lee and Sarah Elizabeth Parker Hunter;

brother, James Samuel Hunter.