Alice Ann Hunter Woodfin, Kingston

Alice Ann Hunter Woodfinage 81of Kingston, passed away Monday, September 4, 2017 at her home with her 
husband, Sam, by her side.  She was born March 2, 1936 in South Pittsburg, Tennessee and was a graduate of South 
Pittsburg High School.  She has been a resident of Roane County since 1955 and was of the Primitive Baptist faith.  She was an accomplished ceramic artist, an exceptional floral designer, avid baker and very talented in crocheting and cross stitching.  Ann also enjoyed fishing but loved babies and spending time with her family.  Preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Sarah Elizabeth Parker Hunter; brother, James Samuel Hunter. 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
Husband of 62 years Sam B. Woodfin of Kingston 
 
ChildrenSammy L. Woodfin & wife, Rhonda of Andersonville 
Lizanne W. Yount & husband, Tom of Kingsport 
 
GrandchildrenAshley Beret Arnold & husband, Lucas of Knoxville 
Sara Joelle Meyer & husband, John of Norris 
Kevin Thomas Yount of Kingsport 
Rachel Elizabeth Yount of Washington, DC 
 
5 Great-grandchildren 
 
SisterSarah June Moss & husband, Jerry Don of South Pittsburg 
 
Several extended family members and many dear friends 
 
Special appreciation to the fine nurses and caregivers of Covenant Hospice for all the excellent care shown during Anns 
illness.   
 
Family and friends will meet at 11:00 am, Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Kingston Memorial Gardens for a 
graveside service with Elder John Robbins officiating.  In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Tennessee, Inc., 5801 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN., 37919.  Online register book can be signed at 
www.frakerfuneralhome.net .  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.  

