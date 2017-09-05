Obituaries
Mr. Steven Gregory “Greg” Thompson, age 65, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee
passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman,
Tennessee. He was born January 14, 1952 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Greg was a
graduate of Rockwood High School where he played football, and went on to play
football at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was an
accomplished carpenter and built a lot of homes in the Rockwood and Roane County
area, including a chalet on the side of the mountain in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Creed and Carrie Thompson;
grandparents, Edd and Pearl Crouch; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Walter and
Fayrene Elkins.
Survivors include his:
Wife:Kim Thompson of Rockwood, TN
Sister:Sandra Harris & husband, David of Englewood, OH
Niece:Jennifer Reid & husband, Greg and their children of Springboro, OH
Nephew:Brad Harris & wife, Stacey and their children of Miamisburg, OH
Cousin:Terry West of Rockwood, TN
Special Friends:Pat Givens and her brother, “June Bug; and Ruth & Joe Griffin
And several other cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will meet on Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the
Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood for Graveside services and Interment with Bro. Bud
Strader officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Roane County Animal
Shelter. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of
Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Steven Gregory “Greg” Thompson.