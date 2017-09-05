Obituaries

Richard Lee Davis, Rockwood

Mr. Richard Lee Davis, age 67 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at his

residence. Mr. Davis was of the Catholic Faith. He was a Retired Electrical Engineer with 40+ years of Service.

He is survived by:

Wife: Holly M. Davis of Rockwood, Tennessee

Special Dog: Harley

Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services have been planned. Family Memorial Service will be held at

Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church at a Later Date, along with Interment.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Richard Lee Davis

