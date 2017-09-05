Obituaries

Michael Anthony Edwards, Oak Ridge

Michael Anthony Edwards, age 57, of Oak Ridge, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Tennova North Knoxville Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Alfred and Mary Whittington Edwards, uncles: James Edwards and George Edwards.

Michael is survived by his sister: Renea Key of Harriman, a brother: Alfred David Edwards of Harriman, Aunts: Marie Edwards, Brenda King, and Shelby Brown, nephews: Brad Key, Tony Edwards, and Josh Edwards, a niece: Jessica Key and a host of extended family members and special friends.

Mr. Edwards chose to be cremated, and there are no services scheduled at this time. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Edwards family, and an online guestbook is available at www.sharpfh.com

