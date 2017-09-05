Obituaries
Gertrude Snow, Harriman
Mrs. Gertrude Snow, age 93 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman,
Tennessee on Friday, September 1, 2017. Mrs. Snow was a Lifelong Member of Old Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church
in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was the Oldest Living Member at the Time of her passing. Mrs. Snow’s Life was
a Testament of her Faith in God. She was an Avon Representative for over 50 years, she was known as the
“Avon lady”. Her greatest moments were when she was cooking and taking care of her Family whom she
loved dearly. Above all, she was a Loving and Devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Mother-in-law, and a
Friend to all who knew and came in contact with her along Life’s Journey. She was preceded in death by
Parents: Jim & Sally Lane; Husband: Rev. Elbert Snow; Son: J. E. Snow; Daughter: Helen Schubert; Several
Brothers and one Sister
She is survived by:
Sons: Bill Snow (Brenda) of Kingston, Tennessee
Kenny Snow (Carolyn) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Curtis Snow (Britta) of Harriman, Tennessee
Daughters: Betty Clower (Charles) of Harriman, Tennessee
Wanda Roberts (Ronnie) of Harriman, Tennessee
Sue Presswood of Harriman, Tennessee
Darlene Frost (Jim) of Harriman, Tennessee
Shirley Snow of Harriman, Tennessee
17 Grandchildren, Host of Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren
Sister: Betty Viar of Harriman, Tennessee
Several Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins
Many Friends in the Harriman, & Roane County Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, September 5, 2017, Family will Receive Friends in the Chapel of Evans
Mortuary from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Wednesday, September 6, 2017 Family and Friends will gather at Old Mt.
Pisgah Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee at 1:00pm for Funeral Services officiated by Rev. Jim Pellom.
Interment will follow in the Old Mt. Pisgah Baptist Cemetery in Rockwood.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Gertrude Snow