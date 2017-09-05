Obituaries

Gertrude Snow, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Gertrude Snow, age 93 of Harriman, Tennessee passed away at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman,

Tennessee on Friday, September 1, 2017. Mrs. Snow was a Lifelong Member of Old Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church

in Rockwood, Tennessee. She was the Oldest Living Member at the Time of her passing. Mrs. Snow’s Life was

a Testament of her Faith in God. She was an Avon Representative for over 50 years, she was known as the

“Avon lady”. Her greatest moments were when she was cooking and taking care of her Family whom she

loved dearly. Above all, she was a Loving and Devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Mother-in-law, and a

Friend to all who knew and came in contact with her along Life’s Journey. She was preceded in death by

Parents: Jim & Sally Lane; Husband: Rev. Elbert Snow; Son: J. E. Snow; Daughter: Helen Schubert; Several

Brothers and one Sister

She is survived by:

Sons: Bill Snow (Brenda) of Kingston, Tennessee

Kenny Snow (Carolyn) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Curtis Snow (Britta) of Harriman, Tennessee

Daughters: Betty Clower (Charles) of Harriman, Tennessee

Wanda Roberts (Ronnie) of Harriman, Tennessee

Sue Presswood of Harriman, Tennessee

Darlene Frost (Jim) of Harriman, Tennessee

Shirley Snow of Harriman, Tennessee

17 Grandchildren, Host of Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren

Sister: Betty Viar of Harriman, Tennessee

Several Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins

Many Friends in the Harriman, & Roane County Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, September 5, 2017, Family will Receive Friends in the Chapel of Evans

Mortuary from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Wednesday, September 6, 2017 Family and Friends will gather at Old Mt.

Pisgah Baptist Church in Rockwood, Tennessee at 1:00pm for Funeral Services officiated by Rev. Jim Pellom.

Interment will follow in the Old Mt. Pisgah Baptist Cemetery in Rockwood.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Gertrude Snow

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

