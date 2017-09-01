Obituaries

Edward B. Cagle, Andersonville

Edward B. Cagle, age 85 of Andersonville passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2017. Edward was a member of First Baptist Church of Andersonville and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from ORNL as a chemical engineer after 37 years of service. Throughout his life he enjoyed gardening, traveling with his wife Joyce, fishing, and woodworking. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl R. and Carrie Bryson Cagle, brother, Carl Cagle, Jr.; sisters, Helen Hall and Mary Cody.

His is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joyce Cagle of Andersonville; daughter, Pam East & husband David of Murfreesboro; son, James Cagle & wife Jan of Kennesaw, GA; grandchildren, Taylor Cagle, Amber Whitley & husband Zane, and Brock East & wife Jenny; great grandchildren, Harper, Hadley and Tucker East; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 pm, Saturday, September 2, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Andersonville. His funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Steve Lakin officiating. Following his funeral will be his full military honors service on the grounds of First Baptist Church. His graveside will be 1:00 pm, Sunday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Andersonville, 3949 Andersonville Hwy., Andersonville, TN 37705. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

