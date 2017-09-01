BBBTV12

Lenore J. Finger, Harriman

Lenore J. Finger age 82 of Harriman passed away Wednesday August 30, 2017 at her home. She 
was preceded in death by her husband Paul L. Finger. 
 
Survivors include: 
Sons Michael Finger of Lake Bluff, IL; 
Shawn Paul Finger of Tavernier, FL. 
 
Memorial Service 12 Noon Saturday September 9, 2017 in the Kyker Chapel with Rev. Gary Alley 
officiating. Burial in Piney Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11am until 12 
Noon Saturday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com  

