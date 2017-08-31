Featured

Wanted man arrested in Rockwood Today

Rockwood Police and Roane County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home at 204 North Front St. around 8:30 this morning after a call to 911 that a fight had broken out there between two men and one of the men Carl Mathews was wanted on several warrants both locally and in another State. According to Rockwood Police Chief Bill Stinnett, the man fled that location and was later spotted by Sargent Kelly Pittman around Zumstein Drive and Tedder Street, where he jumped a fence at a residence there and fled into a wooded area off Tedder street and was captured a short time later. The man identified as Carl Mathews said he had been shot and an ambulance was sent to transport him to the Roane Medical Center to be checked out. Stinnett said the wounds could have been from a pellet spray of those type of bullets but it wasn’t confirmed at the time of transport. Stinnett said around 1:30 that the victim/suspect was being treated and was to be taken to the jail afterwards as the injuries were not believed to be serious. More on this as the charges at the jail will be finalized. Stinnett did say the Mathews was wanted locally for two child support attachments and violation of community corrections and faces now evading arrest, and a warrant out of Anderson county and two from another State.

