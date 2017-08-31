Obituaries

Bethany Ann Riggs, Clarksville

Bethany Ann Riggs age 28 of Clarksville, TN formerly of Rocky Top, TN passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2017 in Clarksville, TN. Bethany’s favorite place to visit was Norris Dam. She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Hicks; and grandparents, Everette and Judy Rose.

Bethany is survived by her father, Fred Hicks; husband, Adam Riggs of Rocky Top, TN; children, Taylor Riggs, Skylah Riggs, Adam Nathanielle Riggs, Derick Riggs, and Haley Riggs; brother, Christopher Hicks of Halls, TN; aunt, Melissa Wells of Oak Ridge, TN; uncle, Larry Goodman of Oak Ridge, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Bethany’s family will have a memorial service for her at a later date. Jones Mortuary of Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

