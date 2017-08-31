Obituaries

Kenneth E. McElhaney, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Kenneth E. McElhaney, age 91 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at

the Spring City Care & Rehab Center in Spring City, Tennessee. Kenneth was a member of Eagle Furnace Baptist

Church. He was a Retired Concrete Truck Driver and Finisher. He loved the outdoors: Fishing & Camping with

his family. Above All, He was a Loving and Devoted Father, Grandpa, Brother, and a Friend to all. He is preceded

in death by his Wife: Maddie McElhaney; 1 Son, 1 Daughter, and 1 Grandson

He is survived by:

Sons: Dennis (Bo) McElhaney (Kelly) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Donnie McElhaney (Sharon) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Kenneth (Poke) McElhaney (Diana) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughter: Ruth McElhaney Joines of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sisters: Linnie West (Gene) of Ten Mile, Tennessee

Betty West (Bobby) Of Ten Mile, Tennessee

7 Grandchildren: Michael McElhaney (Wendy), Candy Harman (Joe), Bryon McElhaney (DeDe), Heath

McElhaney, Donnie Wayne McElhaney, Amanda Monroe (Calvin), Jessie Cawood

12 Great-Grandchildren

Host of Nieces and Nephews

Many Friends in the Rockwood Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Sunday, September 3, 2017, Family and Friends will gather at 3:00pm in the Glen

Alice Cemetery for Graveside Services, with Bro. David Treadway, officiating. Interment will follow Graveside

Services.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Kenneth E. McElhaney

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

