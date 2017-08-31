Obituaries
Kenneth E. McElhaney, Rockwood
Mr. Kenneth E. McElhaney, age 91 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at
the Spring City Care & Rehab Center in Spring City, Tennessee. Kenneth was a member of Eagle Furnace Baptist
Church. He was a Retired Concrete Truck Driver and Finisher. He loved the outdoors: Fishing & Camping with
his family. Above All, He was a Loving and Devoted Father, Grandpa, Brother, and a Friend to all. He is preceded
in death by his Wife: Maddie McElhaney; 1 Son, 1 Daughter, and 1 Grandson
He is survived by:
Sons: Dennis (Bo) McElhaney (Kelly) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Donnie McElhaney (Sharon) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Kenneth (Poke) McElhaney (Diana) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Ruth McElhaney Joines of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sisters: Linnie West (Gene) of Ten Mile, Tennessee
Betty West (Bobby) Of Ten Mile, Tennessee
7 Grandchildren: Michael McElhaney (Wendy), Candy Harman (Joe), Bryon McElhaney (DeDe), Heath
McElhaney, Donnie Wayne McElhaney, Amanda Monroe (Calvin), Jessie Cawood
12 Great-Grandchildren
Host of Nieces and Nephews
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Sunday, September 3, 2017, Family and Friends will gather at 3:00pm in the Glen
Alice Cemetery for Graveside Services, with Bro. David Treadway, officiating. Interment will follow Graveside
Services.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Kenneth E. McElhaney