BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Kenneth E. McElhaney, Rockwood

Obituaries

Kenneth E. McElhaney, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Mr. Kenneth E. McElhaney, age 91 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at
the Spring City Care & Rehab Center in Spring City, Tennessee. Kenneth was a member of Eagle Furnace Baptist
Church. He was a Retired Concrete Truck Driver and Finisher. He loved the outdoors: Fishing & Camping with
his family. Above All, He was a Loving and Devoted Father, Grandpa, Brother, and a Friend to all. He is preceded
in death by his Wife: Maddie McElhaney; 1 Son, 1 Daughter, and 1 Grandson

He is survived by:
Sons: Dennis (Bo) McElhaney (Kelly) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Donnie McElhaney (Sharon) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Kenneth (Poke) McElhaney (Diana) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Ruth McElhaney Joines of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sisters: Linnie West (Gene) of Ten Mile, Tennessee
Betty West (Bobby) Of Ten Mile, Tennessee
7 Grandchildren: Michael McElhaney (Wendy), Candy Harman (Joe), Bryon McElhaney (DeDe), Heath
McElhaney, Donnie Wayne McElhaney, Amanda Monroe (Calvin), Jessie Cawood
12 Great-Grandchildren
Host of Nieces and Nephews
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Sunday, September 3, 2017, Family and Friends will gather at 3:00pm in the Glen
Alice Cemetery for Graveside Services, with Bro. David Treadway, officiating. Interment will follow Graveside
Services.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Kenneth E. McElhaney

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: