Obituaries
Alice Frances Hamilton, Rockwood
Mrs. Alice Frances Hamilton, age 84, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 28, 2017 at
the Harriman Care & Rehab Center in Harriman, Tennessee. She was of the Baptist Faith and she loved all those
who cared for her. She processed a personality which brought a smile to all of us. Alice was an outgoing person.
She will be greatly missed. Alice was preceded in death by Husband: Henry I. Hamilton; Son: Donnie Hamilton;
Brothers: Hugh L. Schubert, Franklin (Tody) Schubert; Billy E. Schubert; and Roy Schubert; Sisters: Shirley
Gibson and Judy Schubert
She is survived by:
Sisters: Mary Mullins of Crossville, Tennessee
Jean Turpin of Harriman, Tennessee
Mildred Cardenas of Harriman, Tennessee
Barbara Byrge of Michigan
Brother: Charles Schubert of Midtown, Tennessee
Host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones
Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, September 1, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. The Funeral will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Charles
Kelley, officiating. Interment will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Roane Memorial
Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee