Alice Frances Hamilton, Rockwood

Mrs. Alice Frances Hamilton, age 84, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 28, 2017 at

the Harriman Care & Rehab Center in Harriman, Tennessee. She was of the Baptist Faith and she loved all those

who cared for her. She processed a personality which brought a smile to all of us. Alice was an outgoing person.

She will be greatly missed. Alice was preceded in death by Husband: Henry I. Hamilton; Son: Donnie Hamilton;

Brothers: Hugh L. Schubert, Franklin (Tody) Schubert; Billy E. Schubert; and Roy Schubert; Sisters: Shirley

Gibson and Judy Schubert

She is survived by:

Sisters: Mary Mullins of Crossville, Tennessee

Jean Turpin of Harriman, Tennessee

Mildred Cardenas of Harriman, Tennessee

Barbara Byrge of Michigan

Brother: Charles Schubert of Midtown, Tennessee

Host of nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones

Arrangements are as Follows: Friday, September 1, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in

the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. The Funeral will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Charles

Kelley, officiating. Interment will be held on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 4:00pm in the Roane Memorial

Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee

