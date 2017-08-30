Obituaries

Talisha Goney, Rockwood

Mrs. Talisha Goney, age 33 or Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Vanderbilt

University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Talisha was a member of Eagle Furnace Baptist Church in

Rockwood, Tennessee. She was a Roane State Community College graduate. Talisha was a Special Education

Teacher with the Roane Co. Board of Education in Roane County, Tennessee. She was a Loving and Devoted Wife,

Mother, Daughter, Niece, and Friend to all who knew her. She was preceded in death by Maternal Grandparents:

Merle & Ethel Neeb; Paternal Grandparents: Isaac & Jean Dalton

She leaves behind to cherish her Memory:

Husband: Travis L. Goney of Rockwood, Tennessee

Parents: Tony and Debra Dalton of Midtown, Tennessee

3 Children: Alicia, Isaiah, & Abigail

Brother: Tony Dalton (Tara) of Kingston, Tennessee

Sisters: Tina Skadra of Indianapolis, Indiana

Jennifer Aviles of Indianapolis, Indiana

Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins

Many Friends in the Roane County School System

Arrangements are as Follows: Thursday, August 31, 2017 Family will receive Friends from 3:00pm to 6:00pm in

the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Funeral Service will follow at 6:00pm with Rev. Daryn Griffis,

officiating. Concluding Services and Interment will be held on Friday, September 1, 2017 in the Oak Grove

Cemetery in Rockwood at 11:00am. The family requests in Lieu of Flowers, Donations be made to the Roane Co.

St. Jude Chapter, 199 Rendezvous Road, Rockwood, Tennessee 37854

Evans Mortuary is Serving the Family of Mrs. Talisha Goney.

