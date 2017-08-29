Obituaries

Roger L. Goodman, Oliver Springs

Roger L. Goodman, age 67 of Oliver Springs, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 28, 2017 at his home.

He was a member of Mineral Springs Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. Roger enjoyed fishing, U.T. sports and watching golf.

He is survived by his sister, Shirley Goodman and brother, Larry Goodman both of Oliver Springs; sister-in-law, Margaret Goodman of Oak Ridge; nephew, Tony and wife Missy of Brandon, Mississippi; niece, Anessa and husband Darrell of Calera, Alabama; great nephews, Scott Goodman of Brandon, Mississippi and Cameron Osborn of Calera, Alabama; great nieces, Jaime Goodman and Sydney Goodman of Brandon, Mississippi.

Roger was preceded in death by parents, Grover and Sammie Goodman; brothers, Steve Goodman and Danny Goodman; sister, pat Goodman.

He also leaves good friends, who he enjoyed talking about U.T. football and basketball with, Ronnie Hackworth and Rick Gilmore.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2017 with Pastor Alan Crowe officiating. All family and friends are invited to attend.

