Obituaries

William Gregory Love, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. William Gregory Love, age 68, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee departed this

life after a victorious battle with cancer on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at his residence. He

was born September 20, 1948 in Harriman, Tennessee. Greg was a graduate of

Harriman High School, where he excelled in football, and was one of the first African

Americans to integrate the Harriman High School district. He was a U.S. Air Force

Veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, where he was a Sergeant (E4). Greg was a long time

member and Past Commander of American Legion Post # 232 in Harriman, and also

faithfully and compassionately served as Past 2nd District Commander of East

Tennessee. He was employed at Union Carbide and Martin Marietta (K-25) for over 22

years, where he retired. He was a born again Christian, who started his walk of faith at

the New Century United Methodist Church in Harriman, and later finished his journey at

the Believers Voice of Deliverance Church in Harriman, where he served faithfully and

dependently until his health declined. Greg, (A.K.A.) “Suga Bear”, “Coach”, “Papaw”,

“Pops”, and “Billy D.” to all, loved sports. He was a longtime coach (40 + years) for the

youth in the Harriman area, and also in the church leagues and city leagues, where he

himself played for teams such as New Century League, Believers’, (The Outlaws), and

Century 21. He was a mentor for many people, even those we don’t know. Greg served

on the Parks and Recreation Board for the City of Harriman. He loved to cook and have

the company of his children, grandchildren, and “ALLLLLLLLL” their friends. He took in

anybody that needed somewhere to stay. He was an expert at frying fish and never

gave away his secret recipe. He loved his dog “Sassy” more than anything and had her

eternally cremated for his safe keep. Where ever you needed Greg in this community,

he made himself available. Greg was loved by all, and is going to be greatly missed.

Greg was preceded in death by his Aunt and Uncle who raised him from birth, Robert

Edward Lyle and Lucille Lyle; his Birth Parents, Naomi Love and Cicero Harkness;

Brother, Robert Terry Love; Uncle, Coffee Love; Aunt, Cleo Keene; Nephew, Michael

Collier; Son-in-law, Milton Martin; and Great Grandson, Little Kaleel Love.

He leaves to cherish his love and memories:

Faithful Daughters:Naomi Dychelle Love of Harriman, TN

Sherrie Martin of Harriman, TN

Faithful Son:Gregory (Keisha) Love of Rockwood, TN

Step-son:Ramon (Sheryl) Houston of Knoxville, TN

Grandchildren:Shaquille, Xavier, Wisdom, Keeshaun, Kylann,

Jerelijah, Kyiah, and Kyrie.

Adopted Daughter:Tanika Smith

Adopted Granddaughters:Chelsea Kline, Keonna Garner, Brandie Harris, and

Jordan Smith

Special Friend:Bronce Cleveland

Numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

And many other special friends, too numerous to name.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 2, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00

noon at the Believers Voice of Deliverance Church; 306 Spencer Drive; Harriman, TN

37748. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 12:00 noon from

the Believers Voice of Deliverance Church with Pastor James B. Springs as Eulogist.

Committal services and interment will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood,

Tennessee with full military honors by the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard

and the U.S. Air Force. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion

Post # 232; 153 Mayberry Street; Harriman, TN 37748 or to the Harriman Parks and

Recreation Department; 609 N. Roane Street; Harriman, TN 37748. An online register is

available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family

of Mr. William Gregory Love.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

