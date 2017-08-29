Obituaries

Alma Johnson, Harriman

Alma Johnson, age 80 of Harriman, passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at NHC of Oak Ridge.

She was born on December 21, 1936 in Oliver Springs and was the daughter of the late Herbert and Lula Jean Hembree. She retired after working 30 years for Robert Bosch. She was an avid sports fan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Johnson and brothers, Arvel Hembree and Tom Hembree.

Alma is survived by her children, Clancy (Michelle) Johnson of Lenoir City and Mike (Kim) Johnson of Atlanta, GA; brothers, Jack (Mayron) Hembree and Joe (Louis) Hembree all of Oliver Springs; sisters, Mae (Bill) Dayton of Harriman and Alice Thacker of Oliver Springs; grandchildren, Cody Johnson and Shelby Johnson both of Chattanooga, Barbara (Darren) Crain of Florida, Lynn Johnson of Indianapolis, Chris (Emily) Johnson and Keenan Johnson all of Columbia, SC; great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Jackie, Coleman, and Cory Johnson, Natalie Lay, James McKinley, Wesley, McKenzie, and Hunter Crain; special friends, Katherine Reeves and Christina Stokley.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, September 1, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with the funeral service following at 8 PM with Rev. Aaron Alexander officiating. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Roane County Memorial Gardens.

