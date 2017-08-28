Obituaries

Briton Pierce Leinart, Jr., Clinton

Briton Pierce Leinart, Jr., age 86, passed away August 26th 2017, age 86 at Jamestowne Assisted Living in Kingston after he fought a courageous battle with cancer. He was born March 18, 1931 in Knoxville and was raised in the Dutch Valley community of Clinton. Briton was a proud and loyal patriot and United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. He held a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering and worked for many years with Hughes Aircraft and Lockheed Martin. He was an avid reader of many subjects but especially enjoyed history, science and computers. Brit enjoyed hiking in the Kingston and Oak Ridge areas with his beloved dogs Kafka, Trixie and Princess. Preceded in death by his father, Briton Pierce Leinart, Sr.; and his mother, Nell Margaret Leinart.

SURVIVORS

Sister Evelyn Crow of Oak Ridge

Cousins Ronnie Leinart and wife, Yoshi of Dutch Valley Charlie Leinart and wife, Eve of Dutch Valley

Special Friends Ricky and Sharon Lloyd of Kingston

Family and friends will meet 2:00 pm, Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in the Rotunda at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 Governor John Sevier Highway, Knoxville, Tennessee with Pastor Ronnie Nickell officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard and interment will follow the service in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net . Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

