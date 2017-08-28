Obituaries

Mary Harvey, Clinton

Obituaries

Mary Harvey, age 82, of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at the North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born on July 12, 1935 in Clinton to the late Sam and Vida Wilson Patterson. She attended Pleasant View Baptist Church when she was able. Mary enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by, Son, Samuel Joe Dotson; Brother, Eugene Patterson; Aunt, Cassie Patterson

Survived by:

Children………Gary Dotson and Velma

Brian Dotson Sr.

Alicia Dotson

Brother…………Samuel Patterson

Grandchildren… 8

Great Grandchildren….1

Very Special Friend…….Carolyn Cox

Cousins………..Willa and Charlie

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at Holley-Gambe Funeral Home from 2-4PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is honored to serve Mary’s family.

