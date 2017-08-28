Obituaries

Charlotte “Flip” Dowker Russell, Rockwood

Posted on

Mrs. Charlotte “Flip” Dowker Russell, age 67 went home to be with the Lord on August 25, 2017. She was of

the Baptist Faith. During her career she was known as The Potato Chip Lady until she retired after 30 years’

service as a route sales vendor with Frito-Lay (PepsiCo). She loved her job & her customers. She won numerous

awards for her sales performance. Her most honorable was in 1992 The Herman Lay Award for the Southeast Area

and in 1993 Salesperson of the Year for her district. Charlotte was preceded in Death by: Father: Roy Wilburn

Dowker, Mother: Eula Mae Emerson Dowker, Spouse: Richard Boyd Russell, Brothers: Charles Ronald Dowker,

Johnny Lee Dowker.

She is survived by:

Twin Daughters – Tonia L Adams Chastain (Chatsworth, Ga) & Sonia L Adams Bailey (Resaca, Ga)

Son – Christopher M Adams (Kingston, TN)

Grandchildren: Kayla N Powers (Dalton, GA), Karri A Adams Stout (Clinton, TN), Amanda K Banken (Resaca,

GA), Colton M., Skylar L., Haley N Adams (Kingston, TN

Sister: Judith Carolyn Dowker Marlow (Newport News, Va

Brothers: Gary Michael & wife Judy (Rockwood, TN), William Donald (Rockwood, TN), Jimmy Dean & wife Judy

(Rockwood, Tn), David Wayne & wife Venita (Kingston, TN

Sister in Laws: Helen Dowker Webb & Rosie Dowker (Rockwood, TN)

Many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews

Special Friends: Jean Penley (Harriman, TN) & Joan Forsythe (Kingston, TN)

Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services have been planned; Private Family Memorial Service and

Interment will be held at a Later Date.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Charlotte “Flip” Dowker Russell.

