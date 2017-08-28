Obituaries

James “Dennis” Kindrick, Rockwood

James “Dennis” Kindrick, age 77 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at

Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mr. Kindrick was born October 1, 1939 in Daysville

Tennessee. He was a Lifelong resident of Westel Community.

Dennis was retired from Crossville Rubber Products with 30 + years’ service, was Owner/Operator of Westel BP

for 13 years, and was a retired School bus driver with Cumberland County Schools for 16 years of service. He

was preceded in death by his Parents: Virgil & Hazel Kindrick; Sister: Lenice Potter; Brothers: Eugene.

Tommy, Edwin, & Avery Kindrick

He is survived by:

Wife of 58 Years: Barbara “Bootie” Kindrick of Rockwood, Tennessee

Son: Greg “Buster” Kindrick (Bo) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughter: Mary Ann Mingis (Allen) of Savannah, Georgia

Sister: Irene Spurling of Lebanon, Tennessee

Granddaughters: Kemmer Mingis of Sugar Hill, Georgia, Kylee & Khloe Kindrick of Rockwood, Tennessee

His Beloved Fur Babies: Lyla & Barney, and the barn Cats

Dennis loved all animals. He was especially sensitive to stray and Abused Animals. His Daughter called him the

“Dog Whisperer”

Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, August 29, 2017, Family and Friends will meet at 2:00pm in the Kindrick

Family Cemetery at 222 Kindrick Drive in Westel for Graveside Services with Bro. Danny Smith, officiating.

In Lieu of Flowers, Family request Memorial Contributions be made to the Roane County Animal Shelter

where his precious Lula was adopted. “We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals”

Roane County Animal Shelter, 296 Manufacturers Road

Rockwood, Tennessee 37854

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Dennis Kindrick

