Obituaries
James “Dennis” Kindrick, Rockwood
James “Dennis” Kindrick, age 77 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at
Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mr. Kindrick was born October 1, 1939 in Daysville
Tennessee. He was a Lifelong resident of Westel Community.
Dennis was retired from Crossville Rubber Products with 30 + years’ service, was Owner/Operator of Westel BP
for 13 years, and was a retired School bus driver with Cumberland County Schools for 16 years of service. He
was preceded in death by his Parents: Virgil & Hazel Kindrick; Sister: Lenice Potter; Brothers: Eugene.
Tommy, Edwin, & Avery Kindrick
He is survived by:
Wife of 58 Years: Barbara “Bootie” Kindrick of Rockwood, Tennessee
Son: Greg “Buster” Kindrick (Bo) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Mary Ann Mingis (Allen) of Savannah, Georgia
Sister: Irene Spurling of Lebanon, Tennessee
Granddaughters: Kemmer Mingis of Sugar Hill, Georgia, Kylee & Khloe Kindrick of Rockwood, Tennessee
His Beloved Fur Babies: Lyla & Barney, and the barn Cats
Dennis loved all animals. He was especially sensitive to stray and Abused Animals. His Daughter called him the
“Dog Whisperer”
Arrangements are as Follows: Tuesday, August 29, 2017, Family and Friends will meet at 2:00pm in the Kindrick
Family Cemetery at 222 Kindrick Drive in Westel for Graveside Services with Bro. Danny Smith, officiating.
In Lieu of Flowers, Family request Memorial Contributions be made to the Roane County Animal Shelter
where his precious Lula was adopted. “We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment of animals”
Roane County Animal Shelter, 296 Manufacturers Road
Rockwood, Tennessee 37854
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Dennis Kindrick