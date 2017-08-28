Obituaries
Clarence Seiber, Rockwood
Clarence Seiber, age 66 of Rockwood, TN formerly of Wartburg, passed away on Friday,
August 25, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Ophia Byrge Seiber,
grandparents; Ben and Sarah Willie Seiber, Melton and Dora McGhee Byrge. He was of the
Baptist Faith and a United States Army Veteran.
He is survived by brother; Darrell Seiber and Norma of Rockwood, sisters; Delores Buttram and
husband Will of LaFollette, Susan Seiber of Rockwood, Darlene Wright and husband Randy of
Harriman
Nieces; Suprina Osborne and husband Keith of LaFollette, MyKayla Oakley Buttram of
LaFollette
Nephew; Adam Wright and wife Rachel of Harriman
Great-nieces; Sally Elizabeth Wright and Emma Viola Wright of Harriman
Also surviving are special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Memorial services and burial will be Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 12:00 PM at Victory
Baptist Church, 219 Little Brushy Road, Oliver Springs, TN (Stephens Community) with
Reverend David Seiber of First Baptist Church of Norris officiating. Military Honors will
follow.
Schubert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.