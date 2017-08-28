Obituaries

Clarence Seiber, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Clarence Seiber, age 66 of Rockwood, TN formerly of Wartburg, passed away on Friday,

August 25, 2017. He was preceded in death by his parents; Charles and Ophia Byrge Seiber,

grandparents; Ben and Sarah Willie Seiber, Melton and Dora McGhee Byrge. He was of the

Baptist Faith and a United States Army Veteran.

He is survived by brother; Darrell Seiber and Norma of Rockwood, sisters; Delores Buttram and

husband Will of LaFollette, Susan Seiber of Rockwood, Darlene Wright and husband Randy of

Harriman

Nieces; Suprina Osborne and husband Keith of LaFollette, MyKayla Oakley Buttram of

LaFollette

Nephew; Adam Wright and wife Rachel of Harriman

Great-nieces; Sally Elizabeth Wright and Emma Viola Wright of Harriman

Also surviving are special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorial services and burial will be Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 12:00 PM at Victory

Baptist Church, 219 Little Brushy Road, Oliver Springs, TN (Stephens Community) with

Reverend David Seiber of First Baptist Church of Norris officiating. Military Honors will

follow.

Schubert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

