Obituaries
Delores Dianne Disney Adkins, Caryville
Delores Dianne Disney Adkins, age 61 of Caryville, passed away on August 25, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born in Campbell County, Tennessee on May 21, 1956 to the late William E. Disney and Mary Lou Pyles Disney. Dianne was of the Baptist Faith. When she was able, Dianne enjoyed spending time camping, fishing, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandkids. Dianne was an employee of Git N Go Market for many years. In addition to her parents, Dianne is preceded in death by her brother, Walter E. Disney.
Survivors
Husband Danny Adkins Caryville
Daughters Daphene Morris and Brian Leland, NC
Mary Speegle and Robby Clinton
Sons Tony Adkins Powell
Michael Adkins Clinton
Brothers Hobert Disney Jacksboro
Dale Disney and Janie Knoxville
Aubrey “Peanut” Disney and Audrey LaFollette
Steve Disney Caryville
Grandchildren Cara, Amelia, and Elizabeth Morris
Cassandra, Krysta, and Conner Speegle
Several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.
Funeral Service: 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. George Asbury officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 to go in procession to Windrock Cemetery in Oliver Springs for an 11:00 AM graveside service.