Delores Dianne Disney Adkins, Caryville

Delores Dianne Disney Adkins, age 61 of Caryville, passed away on August 25, 2017 at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. She was born in Campbell County, Tennessee on May 21, 1956 to the late William E. Disney and Mary Lou Pyles Disney. Dianne was of the Baptist Faith. When she was able, Dianne enjoyed spending time camping, fishing, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandkids. Dianne was an employee of Git N Go Market for many years. In addition to her parents, Dianne is preceded in death by her brother, Walter E. Disney.

Survivors

Husband Danny Adkins Caryville

Daughters Daphene Morris and Brian Leland, NC

Mary Speegle and Robby Clinton

Sons Tony Adkins Powell

Michael Adkins Clinton

Brothers Hobert Disney Jacksboro

Dale Disney and Janie Knoxville

Aubrey “Peanut” Disney and Audrey LaFollette

Steve Disney Caryville

Grandchildren Cara, Amelia, and Elizabeth Morris

Cassandra, Krysta, and Conner Speegle

Several nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

Visitation: 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. George Asbury officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 to go in procession to Windrock Cemetery in Oliver Springs for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

