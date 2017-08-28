Obituaries

Wanda May Broyles, Deer Lodge

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Wanda May Broyles, age 77, of Deer Lodge passed away Friday August 25, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her father: Kenneth Adams.

And one brother: Douglas Adams.

She is survived by her husband: Leroy Broyles.

One son: Jeff Dean and his wife Cindy.

One daughter: Lisa M. Broyles and her husband Richard Newby.

Her mother: Bertie Adams.

Three brothers: Vaughn, Alvie and Ronald Adams.

One sister: June Sanders.

Four grandchildren: Tosha Land, Landin Broyles, David and Sabrina Logan

Twelve great grandchildren: Madison, Wyatt, Leland, and Christina Brand, Roni and

Michel Land, Nathanel Broyles, Derrik, Shalin, Noha, Christopher and Tori Logan.

And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.

The family will meet at Pleasant Green Cemetery Monday August 28, 2017 at 2:00

PM for a graveside services.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, honored to be serving the Broyles family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

