Obituaries
Wanda May Broyles, Deer Lodge
Mrs. Wanda May Broyles, age 77, of Deer Lodge passed away Friday August 25, 2017.
She was preceded in death by her father: Kenneth Adams.
And one brother: Douglas Adams.
She is survived by her husband: Leroy Broyles.
One son: Jeff Dean and his wife Cindy.
One daughter: Lisa M. Broyles and her husband Richard Newby.
Her mother: Bertie Adams.
Three brothers: Vaughn, Alvie and Ronald Adams.
One sister: June Sanders.
Four grandchildren: Tosha Land, Landin Broyles, David and Sabrina Logan
Twelve great grandchildren: Madison, Wyatt, Leland, and Christina Brand, Roni and
Michel Land, Nathanel Broyles, Derrik, Shalin, Noha, Christopher and Tori Logan.
And a host of other family, friends and loved ones.
The family will meet at Pleasant Green Cemetery Monday August 28, 2017 at 2:00
PM for a graveside services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.davisfuneralhomes.com
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, honored to be serving the Broyles family.