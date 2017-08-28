BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Frances Rayder Welch, Rockwood

Obituaries

Frances Rayder Welch, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments

Mrs. Frances Rayder Welch, age 92 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at
Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Frances was a member of Second Baptist Church in
Rockwood, Tennessee. Frances was Retired from Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood as a CNA with
32+ years of Service. Mrs. Welch loved her Church and in her Golden Years Devoted her Time caring for her
Family. She was preceded in death by Parents: Arthur & Eunice Rayder; Husband: John Welch; Brother:
Arthur Rayder, Jr.; Sister: Lenice Rayder Doughty

She is survived by:
Sons: Rick Welch (Jo McEntyre) of Cambridge, England
Bob Welch of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Diane Welch of Rockwood, Tennessee
4 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great-Grandchild
Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Other Extended Family
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, August 28, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 7:00pm. Concluding Services
and Interment will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Frances Rayder Welch

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: