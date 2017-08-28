Obituaries
Frances Rayder Welch, Rockwood
Mrs. Frances Rayder Welch, age 92 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at
Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Frances was a member of Second Baptist Church in
Rockwood, Tennessee. Frances was Retired from Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood as a CNA with
32+ years of Service. Mrs. Welch loved her Church and in her Golden Years Devoted her Time caring for her
Family. She was preceded in death by Parents: Arthur & Eunice Rayder; Husband: John Welch; Brother:
Arthur Rayder, Jr.; Sister: Lenice Rayder Doughty
She is survived by:
Sons: Rick Welch (Jo McEntyre) of Cambridge, England
Bob Welch of Rockwood, Tennessee
Daughter: Diane Welch of Rockwood, Tennessee
4 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great-Grandchild
Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Other Extended Family
Many Friends in the Rockwood Community
Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, August 28, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 7:00pm. Concluding Services
and Interment will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Frances Rayder Welch