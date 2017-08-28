Obituaries

Frances Rayder Welch, Rockwood

Mrs. Frances Rayder Welch, age 92 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at

Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Frances was a member of Second Baptist Church in

Rockwood, Tennessee. Frances was Retired from Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood as a CNA with

32+ years of Service. Mrs. Welch loved her Church and in her Golden Years Devoted her Time caring for her

Family. She was preceded in death by Parents: Arthur & Eunice Rayder; Husband: John Welch; Brother:

Arthur Rayder, Jr.; Sister: Lenice Rayder Doughty

She is survived by:

Sons: Rick Welch (Jo McEntyre) of Cambridge, England

Bob Welch of Rockwood, Tennessee

Daughter: Diane Welch of Rockwood, Tennessee

4 Grandchildren, 5 Great-Grandchildren, 1 Great-Great-Grandchild

Several Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Other Extended Family

Many Friends in the Rockwood Community

Arrangements are as Follows: Monday, August 28, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm in

the Chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, Tennessee. Funeral will follow at 7:00pm. Concluding Services

and Interment will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Frances Rayder Welch

