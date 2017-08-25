Obituaries

Scotty Dale Powers, Rockwood

Scotty Dale Powers, age 66 of Rockwood, TN, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2017 at Methodist Medical Center.

He was born on January 4, 1951 to the late Walton and Irene Powers. Scotty was born and raised in Somerset, KY and at a young age, joined the Air Force. He had a love for golf and fishing, but most of all, God. Scotty attended Grace Baptist Church in Harriman.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his infant sister, Carie Powers.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Powers of Rockwood; son, Ryan Powers (Heidi) of Somerset, KY; step children, Davida Tinker of Oak Ridge, Jennifer Byrge, Laura Rodriguez (J.T.), Reba Dale (Spencer) all of Harriman, Samantha Addison (Ryan) of Rockwood, Matthew Byrge (Heather) of Georgia, Victoria Morris (Tyler) of Rockwood, and Charles Byrge (Brittney) of Harriman; grandchildren, Tucker and Will Powers of Somerset, KY; brother, Gary Powers of Science Hill, KY; and a host of nieces, nephews, and special friends.\

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Premier Sharp Funeral Home for the funeral expenses.

