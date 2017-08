Obituaries

June Bump, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. June Bump, age 87 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2017 in Rockwood at

her residence with her family by her side. Mrs. Bump was a Retired Van & RV Business Owner. She was a Loving

Mother, Grandmother and Friend to All.

Arrangements are as Follows: Cremation Services are being planned; Family Memorial Service will be conducted

in Franklin, Pennsylvania at a Later Date.

Evans Mortuary is Serving the Family of Mrs. June Bump

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest