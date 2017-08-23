Obituaries

Norman Riley Burns (Stormin Norman), Rockwood

Norman Riley Burns (Stormin Norman), age 61, passed away suddenly at his home on

Thursday, August 17, 2017 after suffering a heart attack. He was born on December 9, 1955 in

Rockwood, Tennessee. Norman was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Harriman. He

was a 4-year veteran of the U.S Marine Corps and a 16-year veteran of the U.S. Navy. After

retiring from military service, he moved back to Rockwood with his family and worked in sales

and also started a computer services business. He was an active member of the DAV (Disabled

American Veterans) Tri-County Chapter 26 in Oliver Springs. In his younger years, he loved

riding motorcycles, scuba diving, and radio controlled cars. Later in life, he enjoyed going to

yard sales, talking politics, and church fellowship. Norman was a loving husband, father, and

grandfather, and friend to all that life brought his way. He never met a stranger and was

always ready to help out a neighbor, a friend or someone in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Alton Burns and Mae Wilson Burns. Survivors

include his wife of 39 years, Sandra Burns; daughter, Kimberly Burns; son, Adam Burns and

his wife Kristina; granddaughter, Adalie Burns; sister, Jimmie Kay Cook; and a host of nieces,

nephews, cousins, extended family, and many, many friends.

Norman loved his country and was a true patriot. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will

be held on September 10th at Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 151 Edwards Road, Harriman, TN.

The family will receive friends from 3-5pm, and the service will follow at 5:00pm, with Pastor

Michael Koontz officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Norman’s name can be

made to the Rockwood Animal Shelter, Roane County Paws, the DAV Tri-County Chapter 26 of

Oliver Springs, or Pine Ridge Baptist Church.

