Obituaries

Fredrick L. Lamb, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

On January 26, 1941, Fredrick L. Lamb was born to Clarence F. and Myrtle N. Lamb in Dutch Valley, Lake City, Tennessee. He is known to most as Joe, which is what his father called him. He is one of seven siblings, having five brothers and one sister. When he was 13 years old, Joe and his family moved to Perkinsville, Indiana. Growing up, he learned to work on cars, trucks, and heavy equipment. He also learned: how to build houses, electrical work, auto body, woodworking, and many other valuable trades. His first job at the age of 13 was mowing lawns. He moved on to building houses and working in a truck garage cleaning the exterior of semi-trucks. He attended Lapel High School and graduated in 1960. Joe served in the Army National Guard from 1963 to 1969, specializing in communications and chemicals. Joe is an expert marksman and loved to shoot the M14 and the Bazooka. In November of 1963, he married Autie Stephenson and became a father to three daughters. Alice was born in 1965, Anita in 1967, who passed in 2012, and Anne in 1971. In 1965 Joe began working for Delco Remy, a division of General Motors, in Anderson, Indiana and remained with the company until his retirement in 1996. He was credited with extra time for working many years in the Plant 5 Foundry, making his years of service 33. In 1985, Joe married his true love and best friend, Elsie, and gained another daughter, Leonora, who was born in 1971. He now has 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Joe and Elsie have been married for 31 years and are very happy and still very much in love. They enjoy spending time together and with family and friends. Joe is a man of very strong faith and walks closely with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He has been a faithful member of Clinch River Baptist Church in Lake City since 1996. In his family, he has instilled the values of hard work, honesty, integrity, compassion, determination, always keeping your word, and dealing fairly with others, as well as the value of a good education and trusting in the Lord. After retirement Joe and Elsie moved back to Lake City (Rocky Top) where they reside today. He enjoys doing projects in his woodshop and still loves building things and working on machinery and heavy equipment of all sorts. Joe has served the Medford Volunteer Fire Department for 19 years. To all who know him, Joe is a wonderful man who can be depended upon and trusted. He is always willing to lend a helping hand do what it takes to get the job done. He has never met a stranger, and always has time to visit and let you know that you are important to him. Joe went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 19, 2017. In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his daughter, Anita Lamb, two brothers, and his sister.

Survivors include:

Wife

Elsie Steffey Lamb of Lake City

Daughters

Alice and Joe Buffington

Anne and James Noffsiwger

Leonora Dawson

Grandchildren

Brady and Toni Coen

Brant and Candice Coen

Autumn and David Wittkamper

Caleb and Brittany Hall

Alayni Lamb

Tyler Tapp

Amber Wiliam and Easton Dawson

4 Great Grandchildren

Brothers

William, Buck, Jerry, and Gary Lamb

Dearest Friend

Mike Cable

A great number of other relatives and friends.

A private Celebration of Life Service and Last Call will be held at his home.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Google

Tumblr

Pinterest

