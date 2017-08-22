Obituaries

Claude H. Wagner, Rockwood

Mr. Claude H Wagner, age 84 of Rockwood passed away Saturday. August 19, 2017 in his home. He was a member of the Rockwood United Methodist Church, a 50 year member of the Masonic Lodge and Alhambra Shriners and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a loving, caring and faithful husband, Father, Grandfather, brother and a friend to many. Preceded in death by Parents, Mr. and Mrs. T.C. Wagner, Granddaughter, Amy Ferguson and brother, Ralph Wagner. Survived by wife of 61 years, Roberta Wagner, Rockwood.

Wife: Roberta Wagner……….Rockwood,TN

Daughter: Pam Foster…………..Dogwood Community, Cumberland Co

Grand-daughter: Windy Foster……..Rockwood,TN

Grandson: Danny Allen Foster ………………. Newport, TN

Brother: Dale Wagner (Joann) Maryville, TN

Sister: Twilla Weesner (Bill) Marietta, GA

Hosts of many Nieces, Nephews, and many other extended family and Friends in the Rockwood Community.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00p.m Tuesday the 22nd at the Rockwood United Methodist Church with a Memorial Service to follow with Pastor Bill Fowler, Officiating. A special thank you to the Rockwood Police and Fire Dept.

In lieu of flowers the family asks if you would send memorial contributions to Evans Mortuary for the Funeral Expenses.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mr. Claude H Wagner

