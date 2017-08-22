Obituaries

Imogene Church, Rockwood

Mrs. Imogene Church, age 88 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, August 17th, 2017. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Rockwood, in which she was also a member of the Senior Choir. Mrs. Imogene Church was also a member of the Victory Group. She is preceded in death by her parents: William & Florence Howard; Husband: Milton Church; Daughter: Beverly Church; and several brothers and sisters. She is survived by:

Sons: Ronald Lee Church of Rockwood, TN

William Eugene Caudill II (Vickie) of Baltimore, MD

5 Grandchildren

6 Great Grandchildren

Brother: Charles Lee Howard of Phoenix, AZ

Several nieces and nephews and many friends in the community.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday August 22nd, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 with Rev. Marty Shadoan officiating. Graveside and interment services will be held on Wednesday August 23rd, 2017 at 2:00 pm in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Imogene Church.

