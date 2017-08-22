Featured

Teams Navigate Difficult Terrain in Ongoing Search for Missing Teen

Posted on

On Tuesday, August 22, two search and rescue dog teams have joined 28 trained emergency responders in the ongoing search for eighteen-year old Austin Bohanan. Rangers with Tennessee State Parks, Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area, and Obed Wild and Scenic River have joined the effort, with continuing support from Great Smoky Mountains National Park staff, Backcountry Unit Search and Rescue (BUSAR), and Blount Special Operations Response Team (BSORT) members. Additional resources with Eastern National Incident Coordination Center and Virginia’s Black Diamond Search and Rescue are also assisting with the overall management of the search.

Six search teams today are traversing densely vegetated steep slopes within the 6,700-acre search area. One team, consisting of five members, will camp overnight in one of the more remote sections to maximize their search capabilities.

Community members have been graciously supplying resources, such as food and water, to assist with the search effort. “The outpouring of support from the local community has been tremendous,” said incident commander Steve Spanyer. “Searchers now have an abundant supply of provisions and the teams are very appreciative of the support.” Though the support is much appreciated, at this time no additional support is needed.

Bohanan, missing since Friday, August 11, was reportedly last seen hiking off-trail in the remote southwest corner of the park on the evening of Friday, August 11. He was reported missing at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13, to the park’s Emergency Communication Center. Coordinated search efforts have been underway since Monday, August 14.

