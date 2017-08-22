Obituaries
Robert Bayliss Jr, Clinton
Robert Bayliss, Jr., age of Clinton passed away on Monday, August 21, 2017. Robert was born December 29, 1986 in Anderson County and throughout his life he loved to fish.
Robert is survived by:
Mother………….. April Collins & husband Bill
Father……………. Robert Bayliss, Sr.
Son………………. Gavin Bayliss
Grandfather……. Ed Purcell
Sisters…………. Bethany Wagoner and Brittany Weldon
Aunts………… Shawnee King & husband Doug
Star Chesne & husband Jeff
Uncles………….. Mike Purcell & wife Jeanie
Jason Purcell & wife Amy
Michael Bayliss
The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com