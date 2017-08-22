Obituaries

Robert Bayliss Jr, Clinton

Robert Bayliss, Jr., age of Clinton passed away on Monday, August 21, 2017. Robert was born December 29, 1986 in Anderson County and throughout his life he loved to fish.

Robert is survived by:

Mother………….. April Collins & husband Bill

Father……………. Robert Bayliss, Sr.

Son………………. Gavin Bayliss

Grandfather……. Ed Purcell

Sisters…………. Bethany Wagoner and Brittany Weldon

Aunts………… Shawnee King & husband Doug

Star Chesne & husband Jeff

Uncles………….. Mike Purcell & wife Jeanie

Jason Purcell & wife Amy

Michael Bayliss

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

