Obituaries
Mary E. Gilmore, Rockwood
Mrs. Mary E. Gilmore, age 97 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at The Bridge
Care and Rehab Center in Rockwood. Mary loved to go to Church and was a Member of Post Oak Christian
Church. She was a Retired Textile Worker and Homemaker. She was a Loving Sister and Friend to all.
She was preceded in death by Parents: Charles & Maggie Snow; Husband: Harvey Morgan; Sons: Charles and
Kenneth Hill; Along with several Brothers
She is survived by:
Brother: Harry Snow (Edith) of Rockwood, Tennessee
Sister: Wilma Snow of Harriman, Tennessee
Host of Nieces and Nephews
Arrangements are as Follows: Thursday, August 24, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm in
the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Graveside services will be at 2:00pm in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood
with Bro, Charles Kenneth Snow, officiating.
Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Mary E. Gilmore