Mary E. Gilmore, Rockwood

Mrs. Mary E. Gilmore, age 97 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, August 20, 2017 at The Bridge

Care and Rehab Center in Rockwood. Mary loved to go to Church and was a Member of Post Oak Christian

Church. She was a Retired Textile Worker and Homemaker. She was a Loving Sister and Friend to all.

She was preceded in death by Parents: Charles & Maggie Snow; Husband: Harvey Morgan; Sons: Charles and

Kenneth Hill; Along with several Brothers

She is survived by:

Brother: Harry Snow (Edith) of Rockwood, Tennessee

Sister: Wilma Snow of Harriman, Tennessee

Host of Nieces and Nephews

Arrangements are as Follows: Thursday, August 24, 2017, Family will receive Friends from 1:00pm to 2:00pm in

the Chapel of Evans Mortuary. Graveside services will be at 2:00pm in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood

with Bro, Charles Kenneth Snow, officiating.

Evans Mortuary is serving the Family of Mrs. Mary E. Gilmore

