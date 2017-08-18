Obituaries

Bobbie Sowder Baird, Clinton

Bobbie Sowder Baird of Clinton took the hand of her Lord and Savior on August 17, 2017, at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Clinton. Bobbie left with her husband’s spirit exactly seven years after his death on August 17, 2010. She was born to John C. and Christine Sowder on December 22, 1928 in Wooldridge (Campbell County) Tennessee. She was one of five siblings. She graduated from Jellico High School where she played basketball. She married the love of her life, Millard Baird, on May 23, 1948. She was baptized and was a dedicated member and Sunday School teacher at the First Christian Church of Jellico until the family moved to Clinton in November 1970.

In Clinton, the family joined the Second Baptist Church where she was a faithful and active member for over 40 years. She was also a member of the Lioness Club along with Millard who was a member of the Lions Club. While her children were in school, she was active in several parent-teacher organizations.

Bobbie is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Millard, and her parents along with her siblings: Zita Sowder Abrams, Christine Sowder Sproles, Donnie Sowder, and Buddy Ed Sowder.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Robert M. Baird and Patricia W. Baird; her daughter and son-in-law, Margaret Baird Williams and John D. Williams; her grandson, Robert Patrick Walker Baird, who lives in Nashville; and her granddaughter, Andrea Jean Williams, who lives in Clinton. Bobbie was proud of her two grandchildren. She is also survived by several neices and nephews along with special friend Nel Shrader. Her dear friend and Patty Baird’s mother, Ethel Gladys Walker, passed on July 31, 2017.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Sunday, August 20, 2017 from 2:00 until 3:30 with a brief Celebration of Life Service to follow. Interment will immediately follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton. The family extends its gratitude to the dedicated team members of Covenant Hospice, Morning Pointe of Clinton, and the University of Tennessee Medical Center Hospice. The family very much appreciates the support and love given to Bobbie over the past few years of her illness by the Jan Cox Sunday School Class of the Second Baptist Church. Memorials may be sent to the Second Baptist Church, 777 Public Safety Drive, Clinton, 37716. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of the arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

