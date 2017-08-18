Obituaries
Terry L. Vespie, Lancing
Mr. Terry L. Vespie, age 58 of Lancing, passed away Tuesday August 15, 2017
at his home. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Terry was a
well-known area mechanic who worked at NAPA in Wartburg for many years.
He was also an avid NASCAR fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Sonny and Shirley Vespie.
He is survived by his daughter: Brandi Vespie.
His son: Dustin Vespie.
His granddaughter: Savannah Kimbro.
A very special person in his life: Gwendolyn Collins, along with a host of other
friends and loved ones.
Service will be announced a soon as they are available.
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Vespie family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com