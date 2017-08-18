BBBTV12

Home / Obituaries / Terry L. Vespie, Lancing

Obituaries

Terry L. Vespie, Lancing

Posted on by in Obituaries with 0 Comments
Mr. Terry L. Vespie, age 58 of Lancing, passed away Tuesday August 15, 2017 
at his home. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Terry was a 
well-known area mechanic who worked at NAPA in Wartburg for many years. 
He was also an avid NASCAR fan. 
 
He was preceded in death by his parents: Sonny and Shirley Vespie. 
 
He is survived by his daughter: Brandi Vespie. 
His son: Dustin Vespie. 
His granddaughter: Savannah Kimbro. 
A very special person in his life: Gwendolyn Collins, along with a host of other 
friends and loved ones. 
 
Service will be announced a soon as they are available. 
 
Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the Vespie family 
 
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com 

Share this post

PinIt

Leave a Reply

Now Playing on BBBTV12

Newsletter Subscribe

Twitter @bbbtv12

News In Pictures

%d bloggers like this: