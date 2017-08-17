Obituaries

Jerry Bridges, Harriman

Jerry Bridges, age 73, of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center.

He was born on February 7, 1944 in Harriman, and is the son of the late Daws and Dora Bridges. Jerry worked at Town and Country Nursery and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, Jerry is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Bridges; his daughter, Renna Elmore; and his brother Paul Bridges.

Jerry is survived by his sons, Steve Bridges and Bill Bridges and his wife Leila; by grandchildren, Adam and Stefanie Bridges, Anthony and Heath Bridges, Josh and Aaron Wallace; by siblings, David Bridges and wife Dianna of Harriman, Noveita Rambo of Clinton, Wilma Campbell of Clinton, and Silas Bridges of Knoxville; by his special friend, Martha Lawson and family; also by special friend, Jake Willis and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Visitation will be from 1:00 PM-2:30 PM on Friday, August 18, 2017 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home with his funeral service following at 2:30 PM with Pastor Sam Loy officiating. A graveside service will follow at Clax Gap Cemetery.

