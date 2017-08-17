Dennis James Madison, of Kingston

Dennis James Madison , age 62, of Kingston passed away Tues day, August, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center.

He was born April 17, 1955 in Knoxville and was a graduate of Farragut High School. He was a member of

Dixie Lee Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Dennis was employed by McDonalds and Sonic in Harriman. He had

also had a landscaping business and did lawn work for many years for Weigels and Fed-X. He loved doing

woodwork, yard work and had a green thumb when it came to gardening. Dennis was also an avid UT sports

fan. Preceded in death by his parents, James Raymond Madison & Mary Evelyn Resser Madison;