Dennis James Madison, of Kingston

Dennis James Madison, age 62, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, August, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center.  
He was born April 17, 1955 in Knoxville and was a graduate of Farragut High School.  He was a member of 
Dixie Lee Baptist Church in Lenoir City.  Dennis was employed by McDonalds and Sonic in Harriman. He had 
also had a landscaping business and did lawn work for many years for Weigels and Fed-X.  He loved doing 
woodwork, yard work and had a green thumb when it came to gardening.  Dennis was also an avid UT sports 
fan.  Preceded in death by his parents, James Raymond Madison & Mary Evelyn Resser Madison; 
brother-in-law, Russ Borum. 
 
SURVIVORS 
 
DaughterDakoda Ryleigh Madison of Harriman 
 
BrotherKenneth Raymond Madison & wife, Wilma of Crownsville, Maryland 
 
SisterBarbara Ann Borum of Kingston 
 
Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends 
 
Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.  
Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.netFraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in 
charge of all the arrangements. 

