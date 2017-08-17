Obituaries
Dennis James Madison, of Kingston
Dennis James Madison, age 62, of Kingston passed away Tuesday, August, 2017 at Parkwest Medical Center.
He was born April 17, 1955 in Knoxville and was a graduate of Farragut High School. He was a member of
Dixie Lee Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Dennis was employed by McDonalds and Sonic in Harriman. He had
also had a landscaping business and did lawn work for many years for Weigels and Fed-X. He loved doing
woodwork, yard work and had a green thumb when it came to gardening. Dennis was also an avid UT sports
fan. Preceded in death by his parents, James Raymond Madison & Mary Evelyn Resser Madison;
brother-in-law, Russ Borum.
SURVIVORS
DaughterDakoda Ryleigh Madison of Harriman
BrotherKenneth Raymond Madison & wife, Wilma of Crownsville, Maryland
SisterBarbara Ann Borum of Kingston
Several nieces, nephews and a host of friends
Arrangements are incomplete at this time but will be announced as soon as the information becomes available.
